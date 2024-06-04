Fake doctor held over rape charges

A doctor impersonator was arrested on Sunday night in a case filed over raping a college student in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali.

The arrestee is Nur Hossain Palash, 45.

The 18-year-old victim's mother filed a case with Chatkhil Police Station Sunday night, said Muhammad Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The victim, a college student, reported the incident to the Chatkhil upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). Then, UNO Ehsan Uddin directed her to file a complaint at the local police station and ordered the OC to take action in this regard.

Later police arrested Palash. Chatkhil Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Akib Osman sealed his chamber for various violations.

The victim was taken to Noakhali General Hospital.