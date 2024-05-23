Fair trial a constitutional right of people

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday inaugurated "Naykunja," a resting area for litigants, on Lalmonirhat court premises.

"The right to get justice is a fundamental and constitutional right of every human being. Getting a speedy and fair trial is also a constitutional right of people. The country's judiciary is working keeping that in mind," he said.

"Special attention should be given to settling cases quickly. Lawyers have a role to play in de-cluttering cases. Legal advice should be used to raise awareness among the public in this regard," he said.

"People now file cases over trivial matters. Reducing the entanglement and length of cases can be possible by making people aware."