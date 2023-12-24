Fair polls must for political, economic stability: speakers

Political and economic instability may escalate in the country if the January 7 national election is not held in a free, fair and participatory manner, said political and foreign policy analysts at a webinar yesterday.

The speakers also said the checks and balance in the governance system under one-party rule have been on the decline over the past several years, and may deteriorate further.

Forum for Bangladesh Studies organised the webinar, moderated by journalist Monir Haider.

"There exists no accountability during the authoritarian governments. Thus, those close to the power structures are encouraged to take illegal means for their gains. This system also helps grow oligarchs, while peoples' voices get weaker," said former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain.

Moreover, there are indications that the US may impose sanctions over labour rights, which will rub salt to the injury given the economy is already struggling due to high prices of essentials, pressure on foreign currency reserves, pending foreign loan payments, fragile banking sector and money laundering, he said.

"In that case, many female garment workers may lose jobs and inflation may rise further," Touhid Hossain said, adding that the declining trend in purchasing power of the middle and lower-middle income people will continue.

Former election commissioner Sakhawat Hussain said Awami League thinks that the polls will be participatory if the voters' presence is high. However, even with 61-67 percent votes cast, the polls held in 1976, 1983 and 1986 were not participatory, he said.

"In my understanding, the voter turnout in upcoming polls may be around 25 to 30 percent," he also said, adding that peoples' trust on the democratic institutions has significantly dwindled.

Mubashar Hasan, post-doctoral fellow at the University of Oslo, said Bangladesh appears to walk the path of authoritarianism. As a party, BNP is being pushed underground, which runs risks of radicalisation and violence, he added.

Prof Mahmudul Hasan at the International Islamic University Malaysia, also spoke at the event.