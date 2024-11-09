Fair polls can’t be held before certain reforms

Says Sarjis at Sylhet DC office

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, yesterday called the Election Commission the most corrupt institution of the Awami League regime.

He said a fair election is not possible without reforming the commission first.

"The revolution was not just for elections. People suffered for 16 years because of the corrupt system, and the Election Commission was the most corrupt institution [of that system]. We cannot hope for a fair election without reforming it," he said.

Sarjis, also the general secretary of the July Memorial Foundation, made the remarks while talking to journalists after disbursing financial aid to families of the martyrs of the mass uprising at the deputy commissioner's office in Sylhet.

He said a list of around 1,600 martyrs was made, and financial support was extended to their families.

"We're not saying that reform everything and continue reformation for 5 to 6 years. We must go for elections only after reforming institutions related to elections. But, the reformation of the system demands a logical time. Otherwise, we will remain in the same place.

"For 53 years, the constitution could not ensure a people's government or protect our rights. Constitutional reformation is also very important."

Sarjis said the law enforcement agencies must also be brought to order; otherwise, vote rigging might occur.

"Besides, the judicial system also needs to be reformed to ensure fair polls. Many collaborators of the fascists are still at the High Court, who secured their place by lobbying with the government. They must be removed."