Fair election depends on political parties’ role, says home adviser

Notes 1,604 blockades since interim government took office in Dhaka

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that a free, fair and peaceful national election will depend largely on the participation and responsibility of political parties.

Law enforcement agencies remain fully prepared to ensure security, the minister said while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the law and order core committee at the secretariat.

The adviser revealed that since the interim government assumed office, Dhaka city and surrounding areas have seen 1,604 blockades enforced by 123 organisations.

He urged political groups to avoid occupying roads and instead hold programmes at open grounds or designated venues such as Suhrawardy Udyan.

"People have the right to protest and make demands, but this should not cause public sufferings," he said.

The adviser further said, "A fair election is not only about law enforcers; it depends mainly on the political parties' participation and commitment."

The adviser stressed that with everyone's cooperation, the interim government hopes to deliver a "free, peaceful, and festive election".

On questions of police inactivity, Jahangir said criticism arises regardless of timing.

"If police move in before an untoward incident, some complain they obstructed a peaceful programme. If they intervene after violence, others say they are delayed. We are trying."

The core committee reviewed the overall law and order situation, upcoming university elections including Dhaka University, progress in July uprising cases, police neutrality, the proposed police reform commission, narcotics control, and the impact of provocative content and fake news on social media.