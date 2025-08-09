Failure to ensure women’s reserved seats in parliament ‘a disaster’: Badiul Alam

Election reform chief says commission failed to secure political consensus on women’s representation

Badiul Alam Majumdar, member of the National Consensus Commission and chief of the Election Reform Commission, today described the failure to secure women's representation in reserved parliamentary seats as "an unfortunate incident — a disaster".

Speaking at a roundtable discussion titled "Women's Seats in Parliament and Women's Political Empowerment", organised by The Daily Prothom Alo at its Karwan Bazar office, he said the commission's mandate was to reach consensus with political parties on key issues.

"But on the issue of women's representation, we have failed to establish their rights," he said.

"I even warned the political parties that what was coming was not a positive development – but it happened anyway," he added.

Majumdar also revealed he "came under fire" for his stance during commission meetings.

"I was actively involved and was even asked, 'why are you so interested in women's issues?' among other remarks," he said.

Discussing potential election reforms to ensure women's representation, he cited options such as one woman for every three seats as practised in the union parishad, direct nomination of women by political parties, and the rotational method.

He urged women to continue fighting patriarchy but cautioned that "excluding men entirely from the process would not be fair".