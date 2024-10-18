Failed HSC students lock up Ctg board officials

Staff members of the Chattogram Education Board, including the chairman, exam controller, and secretary, were confined to their offices for nearly three hours yesterday by a group of HSC students who failed the 2024 HSC examination.

The students locked the officials inside, demanding to be passed.

The incident occurred in Muradpur around 2:30pm, when approximately 50 students and guardians staged a protest, insisting they be passed based on their SSC GPA results.

Minhazul Abedin Sakib, an HSC examinee from MES College, said, "I secured a GPA of 4.93 in Science in my SSC exam, but I failed in the HSC, which is very unexpected. Around 50 of us went to challenge the board officials, demanding our results be republished."

Professor AMM Mujibur Rahman, the exam controller, said, "We advised them to apply for reevaluation as per board rules, but they refused."

He added the situation was brought under control by the police.

This year, 74,125 students passed the HSC exam under the Chattogram Board out of 105,416 candidates, with 10,269 students securing GPA-5. The overall pass rate is 70.32 percent.