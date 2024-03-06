Facebook restored after brief outage

Meta services Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram faced a temporary global outage last night for nearly an hour.

Users reported that starting around 9:15pm, they were unable to access Facebook and Messenger.

However, the services were back online around 10:15pm.

Andy Stone, communication director of Meta, in an X post, said, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

However, WhatsApp remained unaffected till the filing of this report.

"I tried to log into my Facebook account at 9:30pm. I uninstalled it and installed it again. Still, I couldn't get access to my account," Nusrat Jahan, a user from Mymensingh, told The Daily Star.

Global outage detecting site DownDetector.com showed Facebook has hit the highest outages since 9:00pm last night (Bangladesh time). It showed 3,260 user reports from the US indicating problems at Facebook at 9:10pm Bangladesh time on March 5, 2024, with the number of user reports spiking to 315,817 at 9:25pm.

There were 59,004,100 Facebook users in Bangladesh in May 2023, which accounted for 33.6% of its entire population.

Bangladesh is among the top three nations contributing to the active user growth for Facebook as of December 31, 2022, according to social media giant Meta.