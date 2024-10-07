Facebook Posts: Lalmonirhat assistant commissioner transferred

An assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat has been transferred to Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office due to what officials say are her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of the chief adviser.

Tapashee Tabassum Urmi was released from Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner's Office last night.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Hayder said, "The officer's Facebook posts were noticed by the higher authorities of the government."

On Saturday, she wrote on Facebook that the interim government had no constitutional basis. "The countdown has begun for you, sir," she wrote, addressing Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Contacted, Urmi said, "I deleted the post. There was no pressure from higher authorities on me about the Facebook post."

Lalmonirhat DC Hayder said such statements by a government official were a clear violation of the code of conduct.

Urmi joined Lalmonirhat district administration as an assistant commissioner on December 8, 2022.