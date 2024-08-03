Facebook again blocked for 7hrs

Mobile internet users were unable to access their Facebook and Messenger accounts for approximately 7 hours yesterday due to a government-enforced shutdown of the services.

The restrictions on the social media services began around noon and continued around 7:00pm, said sources with knowledge of the development.

The decision coincided with today's nationwide programme announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to condemn the killings and arrests of protesters over the quota reform protests.

The sources said an agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed mobile operators to enforce the restrictions around noon.

Officials of mobile service operators said they were asked to lift the restrictions in the evening.

Mobile data users said they could access the Facebook and Messenger services around 7:00pm.

The service shutdown came after the government blocked social media services like Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and YouTube across the country on July 17 amid widespread violence over the quota reform protests.

As the violence escalated further, mobile internet was shut down across the country the next day. At least 12.7 crore people use mobile internet in the country.

A day later, on July 18, broadband internet was blocked severely affecting public life and a wide range of economic activities including utility bill payments, online banking, international communications, clearance of goods from ports and digital commerce.

The government restored broadband internet on a limited scale on July 23.

Mobile internet was resumed on July 28 while social media platforms were unblocked on July 31.

Yesterday, Telegram, a messaging platform that allows users to send large files, was blocked.

The Daily Star called State Minister for Telecoms and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak multiple times after the service disruption, but his mobile phone was unreachable.