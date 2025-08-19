Muktijoddha Sangsad rejects Muktijoddha Dal leader’s remarks

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad yesterday rejected recent remarks by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal President Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat on "the Sangsad, Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) and the Liberation War Affairs adviser", calling them "lies, fabricated, misleading, and made-up."

In a media release, the Sangsad condemned Ishtiaq's remarks and demanded his exemption from Jamuka.

The Sangsad said Ishtiaq made the statements during separate press conferences on July 2 and August 14, which were reported in the media.

"At the press conference, he claimed that most members of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad's convening committee are Awami fascist members and fake freedom fighters," the release said.

"We believe that after failing to secure a position in the Sangsad, he [Ishtiaq] is trying to create divisions among freedom fighters, following the 'blueprint of the former fascist government'," it added.

Ishtiaq also alleged that the present Muktijoddha Sangsad approved district committees in exchange for money.

"We challenge him to provide accurate information and proof in this regard," the Sangsad said, adding that Ishtiaq has long been known as "a greedy person and extortionist".According to a June 24 BSS report, an 11-member ad hoc committee has been formed to oversee the activities of Muktijoddha Sangsad, with Md Nayem Jahangir as convener. The committee is tasked with organising elections within six months and handing over responsibilities to a newly elected body.