Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Extradite ousted Hasina to Bangladesh

Fakhrul tells India
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday asked India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh and let her face trial here.

"It is our call to you that you should hand her over to the government of Bangladesh in a legal way. The people of this country have given the decision for her trial. Let her face that trial," he said.

The BNP secretary general made this call while talking to reporters after paying tribute to BNP founder President Ziaur Rahman in the city.

"Staying there, she[Hasina] has started various plots to thwart the revolution that happened in Bangladesh," he alleged.

push notification