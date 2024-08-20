Extradite Hasina, let her face trial: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today asked India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh and let her face trial.

"It is our call to you that you should hand her over to the government of Bangladesh in a legal way. The people of this country have given the decision for her trial. Let her face that trial," he said.

The BNP secretary general made this call while talking to reporters after paying tribute to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the city.

He along with two newly inducted members of the party's standing committee -- Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain -- paid tribute by placing a wreath at the grave of former president Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul said India is seemingly not keeping its commitment towards democracy by providing shelter to her.

"Staying there, she has started various plots to thwart the revolution that happened in Bangladesh," he alleged.

The BNP secretary general said the people of this country do not consider her offences as minor.

He said they think her fascist rule has weakened Bangladesh's independence and hindered the country's progress for the last 15 years.

During her regime, she made a debt burden of Tk 18 lakh crores for the nation and nearly $100 billion dollars were siphoned off from the country, said Fakhrul, adding that all institutions of the country were destroyed during her misrule.

Interim government has been doing a commendable job, he said.

The main task of this interim government, which was formed through a revolution and mass upsurge, is to hand over the power to the public representatives by holding an election, Fakhrul added.

"But we think it will definitely take some time to clear the garbage the Awami League government created. It will take time to hold a proper and fair election," he said.

Replying to a question, the BNP Secretary General praised the current interim government's activities.

"The work done by it in 11 days is undoubtedly commendable work," he said