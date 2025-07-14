Extortionists will have to leave, like Hasina

Says Nahid in Jhalakathi

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said those who want to "do politics of extortion" will have to leave, like the fallen prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"A man was stoned to death in Dhaka for extortion. Those who want to indulge in politics of grabbing, extortion, snatching, and getting commission, the people of Bangladesh will oust them just as they did with Hasina," he said while speaking at a rally in Jhalakathi town.

The NCP leader said the people would not accept a national election without trials and reforms, alleging that those who were thinking of polls without those were involved in a conspiracy to the polls.

Earlier at a rally on the Pirojpur Central Shaheed Minar premises, Nahid said some political parties wanted the polls to be held in no time and grip power as reforms were seemingly not an important agenda to them, reports our Pirojpur correspondent.

"If there is no one for reforms, we who took to the streets during the July uprising have the responsibility to those who took to the streets at our call and sacrificed their lives. We cannot retreat from the streets," he said.

Nahid said they demanded reforms, a new constitution, and trial of those in the fallen Awami League government.

"Through this, we will rebuild the country and restructure the economy and culture," he said, adding that this was what their struggle for.

Expressing grief over the brutal Old Dhaka murder, Nahid said they would not let the country turn into a haven for extortionists and looters.

NCP leaders and activists are on the streets, who will remain vigilant to free the country from the hands of extortionists, corrupt individuals, and land grabbers, he added.

The NCP chief said they did not want the return of the corrupt-ridden old system, but their struggle has been for building a discrimination-free society and eliminating all religious, social, and economic inequalities.

Demanding the speedy declaration of the "July Declaration" and "July Charter", he said they would hold a rally on August 3 on the Central Shaheed Minar to press home their demand.

The rally will also address pressing issues like problems in the education and health sectors as well as river erosion, he added.

He said they wanted to build Bangladesh as a just country for all, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or ideology.

Nahid added that during the mass uprising, people took to the streets to rid themselves of the fascist regime marked by abductions, murders, torture, corruption, looting, and the deprivation of voting rights -- in which not only the government and political parties, but also the police, bureaucracy, and all arms of the state machinery were involved.

The NCP chief called everyone to extend their support to the interim government but warned those in the government not to forget that it is the outcome of the uprising and sacrifice made by the martyrs.

He also criticised the killings of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force along India borders and said they would hold a long march if such killings were not stopped.

Pointing to the recent flood situation in Feni, Nahid said sustainable embankments and long-term measures are necessary to protect the people from flooding.