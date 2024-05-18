Extortion in name of 'city tolls' must stop

Says Khokon, slams DSCC authorities

Former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sayeed Khokon criticised the incumbent mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today without directly mentioning his name.

Speaking at a press meet, Khokon said extortion in the name of "city tolls" at Dhaka entrances is driving up the prices of essential commodities.

He also accused the "current authorities" of DSCC of lying about the number of dengue patients.

"The current authorities claimed that there were at least 41,000 fewer dengue patients in 2023 than in 2019. I'm not naming anyone out of politeness. But when such propaganda is spread, it hurts me," Khokon said.

"The current mayor [of DSCC] is an Awami League-nominated mayor... I am an AL central committee member and an AL-nominated MP. I can't make a public statement. I have some limitations. Because I have a responsibility to my party," he added.

He urged the city authorities to prioritise the protection of citizens from dengue without engaging in ill-politics.

When questioned about his potential participation in the upcoming DSCC election, he said it depended on the prime minister's decision.