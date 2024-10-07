Extortion level largely unchanged: planning adviser

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud today acknowledged that the level of extortion in the country has not significantly changed compared to the previous Awami League regime.

"Corruption itself is an economy," he said while briefing reporters at the NEC conference room on the outcome of the Ecnec meeting.

In this regard, the adviser mentioned that if there is a large number of archways being built or a huge number of people being transported by bus (for political rallies or activities), it also creates a flow of money.

He said that the wastage associated with evil politics temporarily created a flow of money in the current economy. "But that does not mean that these practices need to be reintroduced again."

The planning adviser said economic activities in rural areas need to be further reactivated if employment generation is to be ensured. "Generally, there is a scarcity of employment [in the country]," he added.