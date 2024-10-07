Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:59 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Extortion level largely unchanged: planning adviser

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Oct 7, 2024 09:59 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 10:13 PM
File photo of Wahiduddin Mahmud

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud today acknowledged that the level of extortion in the country has not significantly changed compared to the previous Awami League regime.

"Corruption itself is an economy," he said while briefing reporters at the NEC conference room on the outcome of the Ecnec meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In this regard, the adviser mentioned that if there is a large number of archways being built or a huge number of people being transported by bus (for political rallies or activities), it also creates a flow of money.

He said that the wastage associated with evil politics temporarily created a flow of money in the current economy. "But that does not mean that these practices need to be reintroduced again."

The planning adviser said economic activities in rural areas need to be further reactivated if employment generation is to be ensured. "Generally, there is a scarcity of employment [in the country]," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

‘যোগ্যদের না দিয়ে নিজেদের মালিককে ঋণ দেয় ব্যাংক’

ডেইলি স্টারকে দেওয়া সাক্ষাৎকারে বলেছেন বিশ্বব্যাংকের দক্ষিণ এশিয়া অঞ্চলের ভাইস প্রেসিডেন্ট মার্টিন রেইজার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সাহিত্য

অকল্পনীয় বিজয় এনেছে ছাত্র-জনতা, সবাই যেন মিলেমিশে থাকে: হেলাল হাফিজ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে