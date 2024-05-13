Extending support to those in need

After being admitted to the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Krishnapada Roy from Raruli union was struggling to bear the cost of education, due to his family's financial constraints.

As such, uncertainty shrouded his aspirations for higher education.

"When I first came to Khulna, I searched for tuitions to earn enough to bear my educational expenses. However, I couldn't find any," he said.

It was then that a ray of hope appeared, as Roy received a scholarship of Tk 30,000 from Anirban Library.

"The scholarship helped me to bear my expenses and thrive in my first year at Kuet," he added.

Anirban Library is a platform for educational, cultural and social services based in Paikgachha upazila. It also provides computer training to youths, runs a language club, conducts tree plantation to create habitats for birds, alongside various other initiatives.

The platform gives financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families. More than 100 students from secondary and higher secondary levels have so far benefitted from the initiative.

Anirban Library has also supported 25 girls in rural areas, by providing them with bicycles so that they can attend schools that are far from their homes.

Brishti Ghosh, a student of Kapilmuni College and resident of Mahmudkathi village, received one of these bicycles. Now, she can easily go to her college, which is five kilometres from her house.

Moreover, the platform provided 25 sewing machines to rural women under its "Songrami Ma" initiative to help them earn a livelihood. It also provided 10 domestic animals to other rural women under another initiative.

"I make bags and sell those to earn a living. My elder daughter is now a high school student. The sewing machine has helped me bear my family's expesnes," said Marjina Khatun, a widow with two children from Haridhali union.

Anirban Library began its journey as a rural library, and eventually grew into a platform that supports those in need.

"A group of local youths established this library. Many of them are working in different parts of the country. However, they still contribute to keep the library active and expand its scopes for social services," said Rahima Akhter Shampa, president of the platform.

Simultaneously, over a hundred people visit the library daily to read books and newspapers. At present, it has a collection of around 7,000 books on various topics.

"Although we began as a local platform, our initiatives are now being conducted across the country," said Joydeb Kumar Bhadra, one of the founding members of Anirban Library.

"We even launched quick response services, in case of any disasters, to help those at risk. We even responded to the recent floods in Sunamganj," he added.