Expressway to be completed by this year

Says Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday announced that the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway is set to be completed by this year.

He made the statement during a press briefing at the Setu Bhaban yesterday.

Quader informed that 50 percent of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's construction work has already been completed. With traffic flow already operational from the Dhaka airport to Farmgate, the project is progressing swiftly.

Quader also criticised BNP leaders for their "nonsensical" statements.

He emphasised the importance of recognising the government's efforts in national development instead of harbouring envy over the country's prosperity.

Earlier in the day, Quader engaged in discussions with officials of the Bridge Building and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

He reviewed the progress of various projects, reflecting the government's commitment to ongoing infrastructure development across the country.