Explosions in Myanmar: Cracks develop in 25 earthen houses in Teknaf village

Cracks have developed in at least 25 earthen houses in a village in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, due to aftershocks from bomb explosions across the border, according to the villagers.

The Acharbuniya village under Sabrang is a bordering village located along the Naf River and just opposite the Mungdaw township, where an armed conflict has been ongoing between the Myanmar Junta troops and the rebel Arakan Army for several months.

During a visit to the village on Friday, it was observed that several houses, made of mud and brick, had developed deep cracks, putting the low-income families living there at risk.

Photo: Mokammel Mridha

The villagers expressed their frustration, saying they are being victims of a war they are not involved in. They also said they do not have enough money to repair their houses.

"Our houses shake as if there's an earthquake when bombs explode on the other side," said Jahed Ullah, a resident of the village.

The bombings have been impacting and damaging their houses for the past three months, he added.

Hamida Khatun, another local, said, "When the bombs go off with a huge sound, our children scream in fear. We live in fear, thinking what will happen if any of those bombs ever fall here."

Contacted, Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said the issue has been reported to higher authorities, and affected families will receive government assistance.

When this correspondent was visiting the Shahporir Dwip Jetty on Friday afternoon, a Myanmar fighter jet was seen pounding bombs at Maungdaw. Loud sounds of explosions were being heard.

Abdul Hamid, a resident of the area, said the attacks intensify during the night.