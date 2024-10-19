Explosion in Myanmar: Cracks develop in 25 earthen houses in Teknaf village

Cracks have developed at least 25 earthen houses at a village of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar due to the earth-shaking aftershock of the explosions in Myanmar.

The village, Acharbuniya under Sabrang union, is located along the Naf river, the flow that divides Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Fierce fight has been going on between the Myanmar Junta troops and the rebel Arakan Army for the several months in Maungdaw township, which is just on the other side of the bordering village.

On a visit to the Acharbuniya village yesterday, our Cox's Bazar correspondent found cracks in the several houses of the village made up of mud and brick where low-income groups are living.

The residents are deeply frustrated for being the victims of the war with which they have no connections, they claimed.

Photo: Mokammel Mridha

They said they have no enough money to repair their houses.

"Our houses shake as if there is an earthquake when the Myanmar fighter jets pound bombs on their part along the border,"said Jahed Ullah of the village.

"The sound of explosions is so huge that it vibrates our earthen houses. My house and my brother's house have been damaged following the sound of explosions," he said.

"The cracks have not developed in a day, Jahed said adding that the shaking impacted from the explosions have been damaging our houses for the last three months," Jahed said.

Hamida Khatun of the same village said, "When the bombs went off with a big bang, our children screamed in fear. We could not sleep well at night for around three months due to the sound of explosions," she added.

"We are living in fear that if any of the bombs mistakenly falls on our locality, we will be dead in a moment", he said.

Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf, said they informed the matter to the higher authorities and the residents whose houses have been damaged will get government assistance, he added.

When this correspondent was visiting the Shahporir Dwip Jetty yesterday afternoon, a Myanmar fighter jet of Myanmar was pounding bombs at the Maungdaw town.

The jet dropped around three to four bombs on the Maungdaw township and left for its base.

Abdul Hamid, a local resident, said the attacks from the jets intensified in the night and so did the sound of explosions.

Continuous sound of mortar shells explosions also increases in the night, he added.