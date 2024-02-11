Explore new markets for Bangladesh's export items, PM tells BGMEA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today underlined the need to expand the markets for the country's export products.

"In order to boost exports, the markets for our products should be expanded along with their diversification," Hasina said.

The prime minister made the remarks when a delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) called on her at the Gono Bhaban.

She asked the businesspeople to pay special attention to the quality of the products.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told reporters that the BGMEA delegation briefed the prime minister about business, trade, exports and recent market conditions.

The PM gave listened as the delegation members referred to some problems arising from various factors including the global situation and assured to solve those.

The delegation included BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, former BGMEA president and former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, former presidents Abdus Salam Murshedy, Md Shafiul Islam and Md Siddiqur Rahman.