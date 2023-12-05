Explain why his treatment in bar fetter not illegal: HC

The High Court yesterday questioned the legality of law enforcers' action to keep Jashore's Jubo Dal leader Md Aminur Rahman Modhu in bar fetters while he was being treated at a Dhaka hospital.

The HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why the law enforcers' action should not be declared illegal. The HC ordered the government to shift Modhu to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in 10 days for better treatment.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule and order following a petition filed by Aminur's wife.

Aminur, also an assistant professor at Ahmedabad Degree College in Jashore, was reportedly arrested on November 2 on charges of planning an act of sabotage. A day after his arrest, a court sent him to Jashore Central Jail.

On November 12, Aminur, who has been a heart patient since 2013, suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was shifted to Dhaka Central Jail and admitted to a Dhaka hospital on November 13.

Photos of him lying on the floor in handcuffs and chains were widely circulated on social media.