Expelled SAD leader held in assault case

An expelled joint convener of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) Habiganj unit was arrested on Sunday night in connection with a case filed over assaulting people involved in SAD.

Enamul Haque Shakib, the prime accused, was detained in Kibria Bridge area around 9:00pm, according to police sources.

OC AKM Shahabuddin Shaheen of Habiganj Sadar Police Station said Shakib was arrested by the army and handed over to police.

"He will be sent to jail following legal procedures," the OC said.

On May 9, four members of SAD, including the district unit's member secretary Ahmad Reza Hasan Mahdi, came under attack by a group of assailants while protesting for a ban on Awami League. Mahdi and three others suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Later, Mahdi filed a case with Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station on May 11, naming Shakib as the main accused. Shakib had been on the run since then.

Police earlier arrested Nur Alam Chowdhury and Rezaul Hasan Raju, also accused in the case and close associates of Shakib. Earlier, on May 6, Shakib was expelled from SAD on allegations of breaching organisational discipline, involvement in violence, and misuse of legal processes.