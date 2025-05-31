Expatriates' remittance helps Bangladesh make turnaround: Yunus

Recalling the contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates to nation building, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the expatriates help Bangladesh make a turnaround from ruins.

"It is the expatriates who help sustain the country," he said while speaking at a community reception at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

Yunus said the ousted government left the state exchequer and banks empty and if the expatriates would not support, Bangladesh would not have turned around.

He said the interim government will, of course, perform the responsibilities bestowed upon it but the participation of the Bangladesh expatriates should be strengthened in nation building.

The chief adviser asked them to take initiatives to increase business in Bangladesh.

"As a citizen, you must take the responsibility of the state repair," he said.

The expatriates have relatives and friends in Bangladesh and they have businesses there too and that is why they often visit the country, Yunus said.

"So, overall we have to work together ... You should increase your influence on the Japanese government," he said.

On the occasion, three exchange of notes were signed later, respectively on the Development Policy Loan for Economic Reform and Strengthening Climate Change Resilience ($418 million), the Loan for the Joydebpur-Ishwardi dual-gauge double-lane railway project ($641 million) and the grant for the human development scholarship ($4.2 million).

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Shinichi Saida signed the agreements on behalf of the respective sides.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus witnessed the signing of the exchange of notes.

Later, he joined a dinner hosted in his honour by the Bangladesh ambassador to Japan.