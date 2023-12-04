Expat minister Imran's combined wealth increases 22-fold in 15yrs

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad's income has tripled since 2008. Besides, the combined movable property of him and his wife has surged 22 times to Tk 7.77 crore from Tk 34.07 lakh in 2008, as per affidavits submitted to the EC.

In 2008, Imran Ahmed, identifying himself as a tea businessman, reported an annual income of Tk 3.6 lakh, while his dependent's income was Tk 11.11 lakh. By 2014, his income rose to Tk 5.82 lakh, and in 2018, it surged to Tk 29.51 lakh, coinciding with an increase in his dependent's income to Tk 16.47 lakh.

In the latest affidavit for the upcoming elections, Ahmed declares an annual income of Tk 44.4 lakh, with Tk 32.84 lakh from his ministerial role and the rest from business, stocks, and bond interests, while his dependent's income remains unmentioned or zero.

In 2008, Imran Ahmed's movable property was valued at Tk 5.52 lakh, while his wife's was Tk 28.55 lakh.

By 2014, his movable property increased to Tk 52.92 lakh, with Tk 22.89 lakh in cash, and his wife's property rose to Tk 70 lakh, including Tk 55 lakh in cash.

In 2018, Imran's movable property reached Tk 2.5 crore, with Tk 8.78 lakh in cash and Tk 1 crore in banks, while his wife's immovable property increased to Tk 1.71 crore.

In the latest affidavit, the minister's movable property is valued at Tk 3.76 crore, with Tk 1.57 crore in the bank, Tk 1.29 crore in non-specified business, and the rest in other forms. Meanwhile, his wife's movable property increased to Tk 4 crore, including Tk 3.57 crore in banks.

In 2008, Imran owned agricultural land valued at Tk 55,000 while his wife owned a building and non-agriculture land worth Tk 1.03 crore. In 2014, the minister's immovable property remained the same, but he disclosed ownership and lease of lands in Sreepur Tea Garden, with no change in his wife's property.

In 2018, Imran mentioned 24.27 acres of family land without stating its value, and other properties of him and his wife remained unchanged.

In the latest affidavit, the minister reaffirmed the same properties.