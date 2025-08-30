Expanded dengue syndrome a growing concern

Doctors urge early hospitalisation as cases spike

Mohammadpur resident Hujaifa Tanveer, 28, who has been receiving treatment at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, was due to be discharged on Thursday, but doctors postponed it after tests revealed that dengue had partially damaged his kidneys and lungs.

His mother, anxiously moving around arranging more tests, said through tears, "My son was infected by dengue, but why is he now suffering from kidney and lung diseases?"

Tanveer said this was his second dengue infection in just six weeks. "I came to the hospital with high fever, mouth sores, diarrhoea, and body pain," he recalled.

Other families expressed similar worries. Rashida Begum, wife of Habibur Rahman, was busy packing after her husband was discharged following a week of treatment. But Rokeya was tense, as doctors had for the first time detected kidney disease and diabetes in her husband while treating him for dengue.

"We will have to come back in 15 days for a kidney follow-up. I also have to take measures for diabetes," she said. "He never had kidney problems before, but after he complained of leg pain, tests revealed kidney damage. Then he was admitted here and diagnosed with dengue."

Some patients, however, showed signs of recovery. Hasanuzzaman Antu, 25, of Mirpur-1, said, "I was admitted in critical condition with vomiting and bloody stools. But after three days of treatment, I am feeling better."

Similarly, Nabir Hossain said his fever had gone after five days in hospital, though he still felt weak. His wife, however, had just developed a fever on Wednesday. "I don't have fever anymore, but I feel very weak," he said.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 30,376 dengue cases and 23,102 hospitalisations have been recorded across the country till August 28 this year.

Suhrawardy hospital alone has treated 231 patients, with two deaths reported.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Suhrawardy, said while the total number of dengue patients in Dhaka is lower this year, the death rate is higher.

He linked this to a rise in expanded dengue syndrome (EDS), a severe form of the disease that damages vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, lungs, heart, brain, and central nervous system.

"These patients can deteriorate rapidly and die suddenly due to severe complications," Dr Ahsan warned, noting that people with hypertension, diabetes, or chronic lung and kidney disease are especially at risk.

He said many patients fail to recognise early warning signs -- such as severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, bleeding, extreme weakness, or a sharp drop in urination and platelet count—and only seek hospital care when it is too late.

Dr Ahsan recommended immediate hospitalisation for anyone with these symptoms, and early admission for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions.

"Patients with kidney or lung complications can recover in a few weeks if treated early," he said.