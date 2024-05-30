Existing law needs reform

Speakers on Conciliation of Disputes Act

Justice for poor and marginalised women in Bangladesh can be more secured by reforming the Conciliation of Disputes (Municipal Areas) Board Act, 2004, said speakers at a national seminar yesterday.

Referring to "Promoting Rule of Law through Strengthening Formal and Informal Justice" project, they said in 2022, around 48 percent of the main applicants of six municipal corporations in Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Gopalganj were women.

They also observed that only nine percent of people go to court, while 87 percent are interested in resolving disputes with the help of local elected representatives and dignitaries.

The data was presented at a seminar, titled "Reformation Requirements of the Conciliation of Disputes (Municipal Areas) Board Act, 2004," jointly organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, The Asia Foundation, Madaripur Legal Aid Association and Municipal Association of Bangladesh at the capital's BRAC Centre Inn.

The law needs to be reformed to further enhance citizens' rights and access to justice, and in a way that is complementary to other laws. — Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya Convener of Citizen's Platform for SDGs

Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, country representative of The Asia Foundation, said, "Women feel comfortable with public representatives. They cannot tell everything in court due to shame or fear. Thus, this act must be more efficient and women-friendly to bring issues of women's interest to the fore."

Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog, said, "The 2004 Act has weaknesses. Specific offices for councillors are essential for its institutionalisation. Also, it is important to ensure the involvement of female councillors."

Speakers highlighted limitations of the existing act -- no mention of exact application fees, no mention of the timeframe within which municipal board will be constituted after the application, no mention of what will happen if a false case is filed, no mention of time limit for payment of compensation, etc.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, convener of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, said, "The law needs to be reformed to further enhance citizens' rights and access to justice, and in a way that is complementary to other laws."

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam said the government is working on multifaceted management. New and old laws are often not passed at the right time.

Md Khalid Hossain Yead, mayor of Madaripur municipality, said although the financial jurisdiction of the village court allows settlements of up to Tk 3 lakh, this amount is still around Tk 25,000 as per the Municipal Board Act, which should be around Tk 10 lakh as per demands.