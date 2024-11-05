Govt issues 9 directives to civil servants to ‘avoid embarrassing situations’

The ministry of public administration has issued a nine-point directive urging government employees to exercise caution when attending public events. The instructions, sent by Senior Secretary Dr Mokhles Ur Rahman to all secretaries, aim to prevent potentially embarrassing situations for government officials in the current political climate.

The directive requires secretaries, department heads, and senior field administration officials to verify specific details before attending events. This includes confirming the source of invitations and identifying those involved in organising the event. Officials are advised to consult with intelligence agencies if necessary for a clearer understanding of an event's background.

Sources in the ministry noted that with elected representatives absent at the highest levels, government employees, especially in field administration, are now handling enhanced responsibilities. Reports of embarrassing incidents at recent events have surfaced, prompting these new guidelines.

The ministry's instructions emphasise verifying the history of the inviting organisation or institution and discouraging attendance at events featuring controversial figures. Officials are advised to be vigilant for controversial images or symbols on invitation materials, crests, certificates, banners, PowerPoint slides, trophies, and logos.

One recent incident illustrating this need for caution occurred on October 25 at an event in Jessore, attended by Deputy Commissioner Md Azharul Islam. During the event, a song referencing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was played, causing discomfort. The DC detained five individuals involved in the programme, releasing them eight hours later after a written undertaking.

The directive also instructs government employees to ensure that national days cancelled by the current government are not commemorated. Any books, souvenirs, or memorabilia related to these cancelled days or individuals must be removed from offices. Officials are encouraged to prepare written statements for events and avoid slogans outside of the authorised statements. Additionally, steps should be taken to prevent employees from being misled by rumours.

A senior secretary, speaking anonymously to The Daily Star, said while the directive is manageable for secretaries, it presents challenges for field administrators like upazila nirbahi officers and divisional commissioners, who are frequently involved in local events.

A DC from the northern region added that the new directive complicates their duties, requiring additional background checks before attending functions.

The Ministry of Public Administration has instructed all secretaries to formally inform their respective offices to ensure all government employees are aware of these new guidelines.