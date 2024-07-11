Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Tk 115cr GRAFT

Execute arrest warrant against UZ chairman Jasim: court

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

A Chattogram court yesterday ordered the deputy inspector general of police, superintendent of police and local police station to execute arrest warrant against Chattogram's Chandanaish Upazila Parishad chairman Jasim Uddin Ahmed.

On April 30 this year, the court issued the warrant against Jasim for embezzling Tk 115 crore from Padma Bank.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury, a lawyer for Padma Bank, said, "The accused willfully defaulted on a loan from the then Farmers Bank [now Padma Bank]."

Bench Assistant of the court Rezaul Karim said, "A copy of the order will be sent to the police station concerned."

Jasim did not respond to the phone calls made by this correspondent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চীন সফর শেষে দেশে ফিরেছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা চীনের প্রধানমন্ত্রী লি কিয়াংয়ের আমন্ত্রণে সে দেশে তিন দিনের দ্বিপাক্ষিক সফর শেষে বেইজিং থেকে ঢাকা ফিরেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক অবরোধে মেট্রোরেলে যাত্রী বেড়েছে ২০ শতাংশ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification