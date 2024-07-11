Execute arrest warrant against UZ chairman Jasim: court

A Chattogram court yesterday ordered the deputy inspector general of police, superintendent of police and local police station to execute arrest warrant against Chattogram's Chandanaish Upazila Parishad chairman Jasim Uddin Ahmed.

On April 30 this year, the court issued the warrant against Jasim for embezzling Tk 115 crore from Padma Bank.

Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury, a lawyer for Padma Bank, said, "The accused willfully defaulted on a loan from the then Farmers Bank [now Padma Bank]."

Bench Assistant of the court Rezaul Karim said, "A copy of the order will be sent to the police station concerned."

Jasim did not respond to the phone calls made by this correspondent.