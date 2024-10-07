Exchanging plastic waste for daily essentials

Bidyanondo Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in an initiative to generate environmental awareness, organised a "plastic exchange store" at Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad auditorium yesterday.

A total 300 low-income and marginalised families were provided daily essentials -- rice, lentils, soybean oil, salt, eggs, biscuits, sanitary pads, clothes, notebooks, flour, semolina and noodles -- in exchange of discarded plastic wastes at the programme.

Each household deposited 6-30 kg of plastic wastes and received their daily essentials as per the required units of exchange – 1 kg plastic for 1 kg rice, 2 kg plastic for 1 kg lentils, and as such.

Standard Chartered Bank provided financial assistance to operate the store.

"I got 2 kg rice, 2 kg flour, 1 litre soybean oil and half dozen eggs by exchanging 8 kg plastic wastes. I am very happy as these products will be a great help to my family," said Maleka Begum, 55, of Bara Masjid area.

Hasina Begum, 50, of Balatari Colony area, said she collected rice, lentils, flour, sanitary pads, and soybean oil for 12 kg plastic products.

"These plastic items were left abandoned around the house. Exchanging those discarded items, we got these essentials which will benefit my family," she added.

Nasirul Alam Mondal, a volunteer of Bidyanondo Foundation, said "Plastic items are discarded everywhere after use and cause severe damage to the environment. Our initiative allowed these low-income people to collect the discarded plastic items and in exchange received daily essential commodities as well as become aware of the harmful impact of plastic pollution."

Rana Ahmed, programme coordinator of Bidyanondo Foundation, said "We collected 2,326 kg of plastic wastes through the initiative in Lalmonirjat. Earlier, we collected 3,500 kg of plastic by organising a similar store in Kurigram on September 30."

"The collected plastic wastes will be recycled by Bidyanondo Foundation using its own facilities," he added.