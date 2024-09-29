Excavation work turns bridge on Fanai river risky

A 24-meter paved bridge over the Fanai river in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila has become hazardous for vehicles and pedestrians due to damage caused by river excavation.

The bridge, constructed by the Local Government Engineering Department in 1997-98 fiscal year, connects the Lakshmipur-Hashimpur road in the upazila.

Bangladesh Water Development Board in 2021-22 FY excavated a 40-kilometre stretch of Fanai river at a cost of around Tk 17 crore.

"The excavation caused substantial damage to both the bridge and connecting road. Excavation equipment disturbed the soil around the bridge's central pillar, causing it to tilt and eventual sink as the river's water level rose during onrush of upstream waters," said Alauddin Kabir, a local resident and journalist.

Also, before the excavation was completed, heavy rains caused collapse of the Rangichhara-Lakshmipur-Gutguti road at several points, he added.

About 100 feet stretch of the road has so far collapsed along the embankment on the east end of the bridge, posing risk of the bridge collapsing any time, while leaving the route extremely risky for movement.

Approximately 20,000 people from Purshai, Bhatgaon, Deogaon, Hasimpur, Beri, Rangichhara, Nortan, Kabiraji, and Palgram villages rely on the bridge for access to Kulaura upazila headquarters and Rangichhara Bazaar.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw a signboard on the east side of the bridge that reads: "Dangerous bridge, traffic prohibited, by order of the authorities."

Roshan Ali, a local resident, urged authorities concerned to construct a new bridge and repair the damaged road.

Tarek Bin Islam, an engineer of LGED in Kulaura upazila, said they have inspected the bridge and are in discussions with higher authorities regarding construction of a new bride.

Confirming the matter, Ahmed Abdullah, LGED executive engineer in Moulvibazar, said, "A proposal submitted to higher authorities for constructing a new bridge and repairing the damaged portions of the road is awaiting approval."

Javed Iqbal, executive engineer of BWDB in Moulvibazar, said the dredging of Fanai river was conducted to manage rapid hill runoff, according to the river's measurements.

"Inspections will be done soon to implement necessary measures to protect the river protection embankment," he added.