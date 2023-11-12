Excavation of Raja Birat begins

The Department of Archeology yesterday started a two-month-long excavation of the Raja Birat Mound, located in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha. Photo: Star

The Department of Archeology yesterday started a two-month-long excavation of the Raja Birat Mound, located in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha.

Md Ataur Rahman, joint secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, inaugurated the excavation around 10:00am. Manur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of DoA, was present among others.

Swadhin Sen, professor at the archeology department of Jahangirnagar University, wrote in an article that Francis Buchanan first mentioned the palace of Raja Birat in 1860.

Abul Kalam Mohammed Zakariah, an eminent scholar and archeologist, in his book "The Archeological Heritage of Bangladesh," mentioned that the Raja Birat was mentioned as "Brad Razar Garh" in a map prepared by Major Sherwill in 1860.

Prof Swadhin Sen said a JU team led by him found two early-medieval Brahmanical temples at Birat Rajar Garh, dating back to the 7th and 8th centuries, in Gobindaganj in 2016.

He said antiquities will disappear if conservation initiatives are not taken promptly after excavation.

Rakhaldas Bandyopadhyay in a report in 1925-26 mentioned the place was covered with jungle even around 1905 until some local Santals cleared the place and built houses there.

According to his description, Kumar Shailesh Chandra Roy, the zamindar of Bardhan Kuthi, discovered the foundation wall of a building measuring 195-foot by 150-foot by excavating a mound at this place, which was later referred to as a temple.

In the past, a large number of artifacts, including stone idols, were found in these mounds and from the ponds surrounding the mounds, according to the report.

Some of the artifacts have been taken to Barendra Research Museum in Rajshahi, said locals, while others have been trafficked or sold by unscrupulous persons.

Fragments of terracotta potsherds and plaques, decorated bricks, and brick shapes unearthed from the mounds bear the evidence of antiquity and archaeological importance. Considering this, the DoA declared the mounds as protected antiquities on March 19, 1987, said Naheed Sultana, regional director (Rajshahi and Rangpur division) of DoA.