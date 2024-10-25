Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:16 AM

Exams for public jobs: Govt raises age limit to 32 years

Candidate won’t be able to sit for BCS exams more than thrice
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Bangladesh Civil Administration

The government yesterday raised the maximum age bar for applying for public service jobs by two years to 32 years.

What would raising the age limit for govt jobs mean?

The interim government's advisory council took the decision in a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet Division.

The government also capped the number of times a candidate can take the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations to three, the press release said. There is currently no cap on the number of times candidates can sit for BCS exams.

The current age threshold for all to enter public service is 30. The limit is 32 years for the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters.

For several years, graduates have been demanding that the government job entry age limit be increased to 35 years. They blocked the capital's Shahbagh intersection during demonstrations on numerous occasions.

The protests intensified after the government on September 22 announced that it was not planning to increase the age limit.

It formed a review committee on September 30 after hundreds of jobseekers staged a massive demonstration in front of the chief adviser's residence.

The committee had recommended raising the maximum age for applying for public service jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

The advisory council in yesterday's meeting discussed the matter and approved an ordinance to fix the maximum age for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory authorities, public non-finance corporations and self-governing agencies.

The maximum age limit for entry into all cadres of the BCS and other government jobs has been set at 32 years, according to the Cabinet Division press release.

For autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations, the respective recruitment rules will be applied with necessary adaptations.

In the case of defence services and law enforcement agencies, their respective recruitment rules will remain in effect, it said.

Additionally, based on this ordinance and the authority given by Section 59 of the Government Employment Act, 2018, the Ministry of Public Administration will amend the Bangladesh Civil Service (Age, Qualification, and Examination) Rules, 2014.

