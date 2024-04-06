Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
An example of communal harmony

On the banks of Jadukata river in Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila, thousands are gathering to celebrate two of the largest local religious festivals, reflecting communal harmony.

While many are visiting the three-day urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Arefin that started yesterday, others are planning to visit the riverbanks for "Pontirtha Maha Baruni Ganga Snan," scheduled to begin today at the birthplace of Advaita Acharya.

For centuries, the people of this upazila have been celebrating these two religious events together.

However, the local administration has restricted loud music at the events because of Ramadan.

Karuna Sindhu Babul, chairman of the upazila, said, "The preparations are done. We hope to welcome many from within the country and worldwide to join this event, as we believe communal harmony will be reflected this year too."

