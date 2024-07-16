Ex-student leaders condemn attack on students

Leaders of Student Movement Against Military Dictatorship (1982-90) and leaders of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and All-Party Students Unity of the 90s, condemned the attacks on the students protesting for quota reform movements across the country today.

The former student leaders expressed anger and concern over attacks on students who are demonstrating to reform quota system by ruling party's student organisation Chhatra league in different universities in the country including Dhaka.

In a statement today, eighteen leaders of student movement against the military dictatorship said, "We are observing with deep concern that the armed terrorists of the ruling party's student wing Chhatra League are attacking the students who are demonstrating for reform of the existing quota system in government jobs."

"We strongly condemn and protest the government's repressive policy on the peaceful democratic movement of students in Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Eden College, Chittagong, Sylhet, Rangpur and other places," they added.

Expressing their solidarity with students' movement demanding quota reform, they demanded to form a commission to reform quota system.

Mushtaq Hossain, Asadullah Tarek, Nazmul Haque Prodhan, Aminul Islam, Bazlur Rashid Firoz, Sirajum Monir, Mukhlesh Uddin, Belal Chowdhury, Saleh Ahmed, Kamal Hossain, Zayed Iqbal Khan, Sujauddin Zafar, Rezaul Karim Shilpa, Ruhin Hossain Prince, Ragir Ahsan Munna, Badal Khan, Taha Murad and Syed Harun-or-Rashid, were among the signatories of the statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, nine leaders of DUCSU and All-Party Student Unity of 90, expressed strong anger over the attacks on students by Chhatra League in different universities of the country including Dhaka.

Leaders said in the statemen that the terrorists of the ruling party's student organisation attacked on general students with local weapons yesterday after publicly declaring to suppress the peaceful movement demanding a logical reformation in quota system.

The terrorists beat up female students and attacked the injured students who went to Dhaka Medical College for treatment. The students of Jahangirnagar University did not escape the attack even after taking shelter in the VC's residence. More than 500 students were attacked, they said in the statement.

These infernal attacks of Chhatra League, which were directly supported by the government, reminded of the brutal attack of the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971, they alleged.

"The student community has once again taken to the streets protesting against injustice with great vigor. Their victory is inevitable", they also said.

Aman Ullah Aman, Habibur Rahman Habib, Khairul Kabir Khokan, Jahir Uddin Swapan, Mostafizur Rahman Babul, Fazlul Haque Milon, Nazim Uddin Alam, Khandakar Lutfor Rahman and Asadur Rahman Khan Asad, were among the signatories of the statement.