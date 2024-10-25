Ex-senior home ministry secretary Mustafa Kamal held

Detectives arrested Mustafa Kamal Uddin, former senior secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, yesterday morning in Chattogram.

He was being transported to Dhaka, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirming the matter.

Mustafa Kamal has been accused in several cases filed with different police stations, though it was yet to be decided in which case he will be formally shown arrested, the DB official added.

Mustafa Kamal was appointed as secretary to the Public Security Department under the home ministry on August 25, 2017. He retired from service on January 12 last year.

On January 16 this year, the government reconstituted the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, making Mustafa Kamal the new chairman.