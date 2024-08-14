Ex-RMG workers protest in Tongi demanding jobs, equal rights

Former RMG workers staged a protest in Tongi today demanding employment and equal rights for men and women in the garments industry.

The protest—which was jointly organised by workers who have lost their jobs, workers of factories that have closed down, and local unemployed people—took place at 11:00am under the banner "Chakri nai, chakri chai."

During the demonstration in the BSCIC Water Tank area in Tongi, workers blocked the regional road from BSCIC to Tongi River Port for an hour, said Osman Mia, Gazipur Industrial Police inspector of Tongi Zone-1.

The workers announced plans to gather and protest again in the BSCIC area in Tongi at 8:00am tomorrow, after which they will move their programme onto the highway.

Rehana Akhtar, a local garment workers' leader, said that the protest was organised by unemployed workers and emphasised that no trade union leaders were involved, although she herself participated.