Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Ex-outlaw shot dead in Pabna

A former outlaw member was shot dead at Pabna Sadar's Maniknagar Bazar area on Sunday night.

The deceased, Abdur Razzak Sheikh, son of late Azizul Sheikh of village Harinarayanpur, was a Purbo Banglar Communist Party (ML Lal Pataka) activist who surrendered and returned to normal life in 2019. He then became involved in business, said Md Rawshon Alom, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar police Station.

Razzak was at a tea stall in Maniknagar Bazar area when unidentified people appeared there of motorbikes and shot him around 9:00pm.

The criminals fled the scene while Razzak was rushed to Pabna General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 10:00pm.

"Previous enmity might be the reason behind this killing. We are trying to identify and arrest the culprits," the OC added.

