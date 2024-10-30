Ex-NSI acting DG Ohaidul gets bail

The International Crimes Tribunal yesterday granted bail to Oahidul Haque, former acting director general of the National Security Intelligence, in a case filed for allegedly committing crimes against humanity and genocide during the 1971 Liberation War.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order following a petition filed by Oahidul's lawyer Abdus Sattar Palawan.

"We were able to convince the tribunal that the previous government initiated this case as part of politically motivated harassment," he said.

Oahidul, 78, has been in custody for six and half years in the case despite his poor health, the lawyer also said.

"We presented medical records showing his condition, and based on his health, age, and long-time custody, the tribunal decided to grant him bail," he added.

The defence lawyer said the court granted Oahidul bail under the conditions that he must not visit or threaten any witnesses, speak to the media, go outside, leave the country, and that his passport must be kept in court custody.

Oahidul, also a former additional inspector general of police, was arrested on April 24, 2018.

He was indicted in a war crimes case on October 16, 2019 after investigation had started on December 5, 2016.

Oahidul from Chandibardi in Madaripur Sadar upazila, joined the Pakistan Army in October 1966. He was transferred to Rangpur Cantonment as a captain in March 1970, and was the lone Bangalee officer of Pakistan Army to fight the 1971 war and killed around 500-600 people on March 28 near the cantonment, said Motiur Rahman, the case's investigation officer.

He was then transferred to Pakistan on March 30, 1971. He eventually returned to Bangladesh and joined the army in 1974, before being sent into "forced retirement" as many were aware of his "war crimes". After the political transition in August 1975, he joined the police force as assistant superintendent in October 1976, and later, became director of NSI, acting DG of NSI and went into retirement in 2005 as an additional IGP.