Ex-NSI acting DG Oahidul gets bail

The International Crimes Tribunal yesterday granted bail to Oahidul Haque, former acting director general of the National Security Intelligence, in a case filed for allegedly committing crimes against humanity and genocide during the Liberation War in 1971.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order following a petition filed by Oahidul's lawyer.

Abdus Sattar Palawan, Oahidul's lawyer, confirmed the matter.

"We were able to convince the tribunal that the previous government initiated this case as part of politically motivated harassment," he said.

Oahidul, 78, has been in custody for six and half years in the case despite his poor health, the lawyer also said.

"We presented medical records showing his condition, and based on his health, age, and long time custody, the tribunal decided to grant him bail," he added.

Oahidul, also a former additional inspector general of police, was arrested on April 24, 2018 for his alleged involvement in war crimes.

Investigation against him started on December 5, 2016. He was later indicted in a war crimes case on October 16, 2019.

Oahidul, of Chandibardi village under Madaripur Sadar upazila, joined the Pakistan army in October 1966. He was transferred to Rangpur Cantonment as a captain in March 1970, and was the lone Bangalee officer of Pakistan army to take part in the war in 1971 and killed around 500-600 people on March 28 near the cantonment, said Motiur Rahman, the case's investigation officer.

He was then transferred to Pakistan on March 30, 1971. He eventually returned to Bangladesh and joined the army in 1974, before being sent into "forced retirement" as many were aware of his "war crimes".

After the political transition in August 1975, he joined the police force as assistant superintendent in October 1976, and later, became director of NSI, acting DG of NSI and went into retirement in 2005 as an additional IGP.