Ex-MP Manu Majumdar passes away

Manu Majumdar, a former lawmaker and vice-president of Netrakona district Awami League, passed away at an Indian hospital on Tuesday night.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

He was admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bangalore, India where he died around 2:30am, Chandan Biswas, brother-in-law of the deceased, told The Daily Star.

Majumdar was elected as the MP for the Netrokona-1 constituency in the 11th national parliament elections in 2018, nominated by the AL.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow at his death.