Naimur Rahman Durjoy, the former lawmaker from Manikganj-1 constituency, was arrested from his residence in Dhaka's Lalmatia yesterday night.

He was detained during a drive conducted by Manikganj district police and the Detective Branch.

Confirming the arrest, Additional Superintendent of Manikganj District Police Imtiaj Mahbub told The Daily Star, "He [Durjoy] is an accused in cases filed with Sadar and Daulatpur police stations in Manikganj."