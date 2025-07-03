Ex-MP, 14 cops charged with crimes against humanity

Five protesters were already dead and one was barely alive when police, acting on orders from senior officers and political leaders, piled their bodies and set them on fire in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 5 during the July uprising.

Before that, police shot them.

The six men, including the lone survivor, were first thrown onto a rickshaw van and later onto a police pickup truck. A cop then poured a flammable substance over their bodies and lit a matchstick, setting them ablaze as the only man still alive moved his hands while the fire caught.

Another officer, who was smoking, threw his burning cigarette onto the flames, while a third one added a wooden bench to the fire, intensifying the inferno that reduced the six to ashes.

"The attacks were widespread, systematic, and aimed at targeted killings."

These horrifying details emerged before the International Crimes Tribunal-2 yesterday, as the prosecution formally charged 16 individuals, including former MP Muhammad Saiful Islam and ex-Dhaka Range DIG Syed Nurul Islam, both of whom are absconding, with murder, torture, and attempting to erase evidence -- classified as inhuman acts under the relevant law.

The victims were identified as Sajjad Hossain (Sajal), AS Sabur, Tanjil Mahmud Sujoy, Bayezid Bostami, Abul Hossain, and one unidentified man.

The 16 accused, 14 policemen and two civilians, have been charged with superior command responsibility, conspiracy, incitement, facilitation, abetment, complicity, and failure to prevent or punish the crimes.

This is the fourth case of crimes against humanity during the July uprising for which the prosecution has pressed formal charges before the ICT.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, set July 13 for the next hearing and ordered the arrest of the absconding accused.

The other absconding accused are former OC of Ashulia Police Station AFM Sayed alias Rony, former police inspectors Md Masudur Rahman and Nirmal Kumar Das, ASI Bishwajit Saha, and Jubo League leader Rony Bhuiyan.

Former SP Abdullah Hil Kafi, former additional SP of Savar Circle Shahidul Islam, inspector Arafat Hossain Arzu, former ASIs Abdul Malek, Arafat Uddin, Sheikh Afzalul Haque, Kamrul Hasan, and former constable Mukul Chokder are in custody.

During yesterday's proceedings, all those in custody except Afzalul were produced before the court.

Reading from the 173-page formal charge, prosecutor Mizanul Islam told the tribunal that during the July-August 2024 movement, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and leaders of the Awami League and 14-party alliance made a political decision to crush the protests.

"Drones were deployed to mark protester positions, and then lethal force was used nationwide. Over 1,500 people were killed. Weapons were even fired from helicopters," he said. "The attacks were widespread, systematic, and aimed at targeted killings."

He called for the Awami League to be declared a criminal organisation.

He cited AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, who reportedly said shoot-on-sight orders had been given. A core committee, led by then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and intelligence chiefs, held regular meetings to plan the crackdown, he alleged.

The formal charge includes 313 pages of witness statements, 168 pages of seizure lists, 20 video clips, and two audio recordings.

Three harrowing videos were played in court yesterday, as the courtroom fell silent.