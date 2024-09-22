Ex-minister Nurul Islam Sujan on 5-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed former railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of Rafiqul Islam, proprietor of Raiyan Computer Training Centre, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the quota reform protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before it seeking a 10-day remand.

In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused was aware of the violence and the killing. So, he needs to be remanded to know about the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

Claiming himself innocent, Sujan told the court that he was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him. So, he sought bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer.

On September 17, Sujan was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application even though his name was not included in the First Information Report (FIR).

The IO also submitted another petition, seeking a 10-day remand prayer for quizzing him about the incident. The court, however, fixed today for hearing on the remand prayer in the case.

According to the prosecution, Rafiqul was shot in front of Monwara Hospital around 9:00am on July 19. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where he died the following day.

Later, victim's wife Narzia Akhter filed a case against Sheikh Hasina and 194 others with Jatrabari Police Station in this regard.

Another Dhaka court on September 17 placed him on a three-day remand in another case filed over the death of a student, Imran Hossain, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5.

But the same court stayed its remand order in the afternoon when Sujan's lawyer told the court that the accused had secured High Court bail and submitted the relevant documents.