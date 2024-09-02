Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 02:15 AM

Bangladesh

Ex-minister Gazi remanded again

Former minister Golam Dastagir Gazi arrested
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Former textile and jute minister and Awami League lawmaker (Narayanganj-1) Golam Dastagir Gazi was placed on six-day remand again in connection with two murder cases filed with Araihazar Police Station in Narayanganj.

Narayanganj's senior judicial magistrate Haider Ali passed the order yesterday afternoon after police sought five-day remand for each of the two cases against Gazi, said Abdur Rashid, inspector and in-charge of court police outpost.

The two murder cases were filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others after the AL-led government's resignation on August 5.

Gazi is among the accused.

Earlier, on August 25, Gazi was placed for six-day remand in another murder case filed with Rupganj Police Station following his arrest from Dhaka's Shantinagar area the same day.

