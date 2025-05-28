Ex-land minister Hira escorted home after confrontation at Sherpur land office

Police escorted former land minister Rezaul Karim Hira to his residence in Jamalpur town from Sherpur late last night, following a confrontation earlier in the day.

Around 8:00pm, he was brought to Jamalpur Police Station from Sherpur by police. And from the police station, they were dropped at their house in Kacharipara area around 11:00pm, said Abu Faysal Md Atik, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Police Station.

Earlier, Hira and his wife were encircled by some agitated locals at Sherpur Sadar Sub-Registrar Office while attempting to sell a piece of land.

Law enforcement personnel intervened and rescued the couple from the scene.

To ensure a safe transfer and avoid any further disturbances, two army vehicles accompanied the police van carrying Hira and his wife from Sherpur to Jamalpur.

"There are no cases against him," the OC said.

"He is elderly and suffers from various age-related health issues, including memory loss. Considering his condition, and with approval from the higher authorities, he was released into the care of his wife and a relative," he added.

Hira, a senior Awami League leader, was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-5 in 1996, 2001, 2008, and 2014. He served as the land minister during the 2008 term.