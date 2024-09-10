Ex-Jubo Dal leader tells party men to "beat Awami League members on sight"

Rafiqul Islam, a former leader of Kushtia's Mirpur Municipal Jubo Dal, has sparked controversy after a video of him inciting violence against Awami League members went viral.

In the clip that was recorded during the inauguration of a Jubo Dal office in Nimtala Bazar on Saturday evening, Rafiqul instructed other party men present at the event to "beat Awami League members wherever they see them."

During his speech, Rafiqul, the former joint convener of Mirpur Municipal Jubo Dal, used offensive language against the former ruling party, accusing them of preventing BNP members from even leaving their homes.

"We couldn't walk on the streets, we couldn't go to the market. Their politics is the worst form of politics," he said.

In the video, Rafiqul also referred to the alleged harassment of BNP members during the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime.

He claimed that BNP members were barred from gathering in groups and subjected to false sabotage cases.

"We have suffered a lot. So I ask you, no internal divisions—let's remain united," he said.

When asked about his incendiary remarks, Rafiqul said it was a political statement.

He also claimed that despite past grievances, he and others had protected the homes of Awami League members after August 5.

He further alleged that he had been targeted and harassed for 16 years due to his relationship with BNP leader Rahmat Ali Robban.

However, Mirpur Upazila BNP General Secretary Rahmat Ali Robban distanced the party from Rafiqul's comments.

"These are his personal views. Our party does not condone such behavior. The public does not expect us to act like the Awami League. We cannot betray the ideals for which thousands have sacrificed their lives," he told The Daily Star.

He also said that BNP's leadership, including Tarique Rahman, has strictly opposed violence and terrorism.

The party will not take responsibility for this speech, he added.