Ex-Jatrabari OC held in Teknaf

Former officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station Abul Hasan has been arrested over the death of Imam Hasan Taim, son of Sub-inspector of Rajarbagh Police Lines Md Moynal Hossain.

Taim, a second-year student at Adamji Nagar Government College in Narayanganj, was killed during the student movement in Jatrabari.

Police sources confirmed that Abul Hasan was arrested in Teknaf on Monday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police in Cox's Bazar Muhammad Rahmat Ullah told The Daily Star that Abul Hasan is now in the custody of district police.

Taim's mother, Parven Akhter, filed the case on August 20 following her son's murder.