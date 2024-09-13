Ex-IGP Mamun shown held in 4 murder cases

Menon, Inu, Palak also shown arrested in one of the cases

Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was shown arrested yesterday in four more murder cases filed with Bhatara and Khilgaon police stations centring quota reform protests.

Two Dhaka courts passed the orders after four petitions were filed in this regard, said court staffers.

Of the four cases, two were filed with Bhatara Police Station over the deaths of Sohag Miah, 16, and bakery employee Abdul Hannan on July 19, while two others were filed with Khilgaon Police Station over the deaths of grocery shop owner Mizanur Rahman and Ashiqul Islam, 14, in Khilgaon on the same day.

Mamun was produced before court yesterday upon completion of his eight-day remand in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Mohammadpur on July 19.

Meanwhile, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu and former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were also shown arrested yesterday in the case filed with Khilgaon Police Station over Mizanur's death.

Yesterday, they were produced before court upon completion of their respective duration of remand in four murder cases filed with Lalbagh, Adabor and Sutrapur police stations.