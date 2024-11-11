Ex-Grameen Bank chair, 18 others sued over vandalism

Grameen Bank's former chairman AKM Saiful Majid and 18 others, including the bank's 12 employees, were sued yesterday on charge of illegal gathering and damaging properties.

AKM Moinuddin Chowdhury, managing director of Grameen Kalyan, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Partha Bhadra, a court staffer told The Daily Star.

The magistrate recorded the statements of the complainant and directed the officer-in-charge of Shah Ali Police Station to register the complaint as the First Information Report, he said.

Grameen Bank's research and development department members Raju Mia and Mizanur Rahman, adviser S Abdur Rashid and public relations officer Tanan Khan, bank's deputy managing director Prodip Kumar Saha, assistant manager general Foyzul Haque, deputy manager general Mamunur Rashid, senior principal officers Golam Zakaria, Harun Ar Rashid and Tariqul Islam, and principal officers Gobinda Saha and Krishno Kanto Ray are made accused.

Barrister Masud Akhter, Zim Jobayed, Lt Colonel (retd) Jahangir Hasan, Colonel (retd) Rashed Ali, Sergeants (retd) Ziaur Rahman and Nuruzzaman Mridha are also accused in the case.

According to the case statements, on February 12 this year, the accused forcibly entered the office of Grameen Kalyan located in Grameen Telecom Bhaban in Dhaka's Mirpur-1 area, damaged valuable properties and locked the office.

The next day, the accused prevented the employees of Grameen Kalyan from discharging their duties forcefully.

On February 14, the accused again entered the office and told the complainant to give them the rooms to sit. The next day, a group of women staged demonstrations in front of Grameen Telecom Bhaban, chanted slogans against the complainant and barred the employees from entering the office.

Following the matter, the complainant went to Shah Ali Police Station to file a case against the accused between February 13 and 14, but police refused to accept it, also read the case statements.